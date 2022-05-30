Nation marks 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial

The Lincoln Memorial - the iconic temple built to honor the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln - turns 100 years old Monday.

A statue of President Abraham Lincoln is seen during the Salute to America event Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour)

The memorial was dedicated on May 30, 1922 and was inspired by the Parthenon in Athens, Greece. It features a statue of the seated president and engravings of the Gettysburg Address and Second Inaugural Address - two of Lincoln’s greatest speeches.

The Blue Angels fly above the Lincoln Memorial as President Donald J. Trump, addresses his remarks at the Salute to America event Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Keegan Barber)

Since its dedication, the memorial has taken on a significance beyond merely commemorating Lincoln’s presidency. It has become one of the most recognizable building in the world and has served as the backdrop for some of the nation’s most significant events – particularly those concerning civil rights.

President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan depart the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., April 27, 2015. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Donald J. Trump participates in a FOX News Channel virtual town hall entitled America Together: Returning to Work, with co-moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum live from the Lincoln Memorial Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (O Expand

"More than any other memorial, the Lincoln Memorial has become historic in its own right," said Mike Litterst with the National Park Service. "It is the backdrop for national celebrations. It is the foremost location in the city - if not the entire country - where people gather to demonstrate regarding civil rights."

The Lincoln Memorial is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

