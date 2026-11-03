Midterm Elections: Virginia's proposed constitutional amendments Live Results

FOX 5 is tracking live results from the 2026 general election in Virginia.

The votes submitted on Nov. 3, 2026, will determine the future of leadership throughout the commonwealth, including contests for U.S. Senate, House and constitutional amendments.

Question 1 – Reproductive Health Care Rights: Enshrines an explicit right to personal reproductive freedom in the state constitution, protecting autonomous decisions regarding prenatal care, contraception, abortion care and fertility treatments.

Question 2 – Marriage Equality: Formally repeals an inactive state constitutional clause that restricts marriage to a union between a man and a woman, replacing it with affirmative language recognizing marriage equality for consenting adults regardless of sex, gender or race.

Question 3 – Restoration of Felony Voting Rights: Replaces the historic requirement of individual gubernatorial approval, automatically reinstating voting rights for individuals with past felony convictions upon completion of their prison term.

FOX 5 DC is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5dc.com and FOX LOCAL DC as the night unfolds.

Virginia proposed constitutional amendments results 2026