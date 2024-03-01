Narcan used on passenger who dies after vehicle found stopped at green light near US Capitol

Authorities say Narcan was used on an unresponsive passenger who died after the vehicle they were in was found stopped at a green light near the U.S. Capitol.

The death investigation happened around 2 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Capitol Street in the southwest.

According to a police report, patrol officers spotted the vehicle stopped at a green light and found the driver and a passenger sleeping inside. They were able to wake the driver, but the passenger remained unresponsive.

Officers gave a dose of Narcan to the passenger and began CPR after they still did not respond. Medical units arrived and continued with CPR but the passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.