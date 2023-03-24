Naked man attempted to get into truck on I-270: police

A man crashed his car, took his clothes off and tried to get into a moving truck on I-270, according to police.

Police responded Friday morning to reports of a collision on I-270 near Montrose Rd., where police found an unattended vehicle.

The alleged driver of the vehicle took his clothes off and attempted to get into multiple vehicles, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services representative Pete Piringer.

"The man jumped onto the truck and was attempting to get into the moving vehicle," said Piringer. "They slowed down so the man would have to hold on. The doors were locked, of course."

The man was found to be suffering from "excited delirium," according to officials, and is being evaluated before being transported to a hospital.

Some lanes are blocked southbound I-270 in the area due to police activity, causing some delays.