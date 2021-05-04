Mysterious row of orbs caught on homeowner’s security camera in Prince George’s County

Video captured by a home security camera shows a line of brightly lit orbs drifting above the backyard of a home in Maryland.

The unexplained phenomenon was picked up on a Ring camera Saturday night at a home in Bowie.

In the video you can clearly see six connected orbs moving back and forth in the bottom left area of the frame. As the orbs move toward the top of the frame, they become larger and the line becomes longer before disappearing off camera. The orbs move back into frame one last time before completely disappearing.

Rhonda, who owns the home, sent FOX 5 the video after seeing coverage on our air of similar orbs caught on camera in Florida.

She told us that this was the first time seeing anything strange on her camera. She says her backyard flood cam was installed about a month ago and faces the woods where it typically captures animals.

Last month, another Florida homeowner captured what some say looks like a baby dinosaur running through her back yard.

In December, a monolith mysteriously appeared in the front yard of a D.C. man's home.

Take a look at the video -- what do you think it is?

