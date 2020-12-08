Monolith mysteriously appears in DC man’s front yard

Of all the front yards in all the towns in all the world, a monolith showed up in his.

Bil Anderson -- says his home in Hillcrest shares something in common with the Utah desert and the foothills of Romania. A monolith mysteriously appeared out of nowhere!

Bil Anderson says this wooden monolith showed up in his front yard in the Hillcrest neighborhood of Washington, D.C. on Sunday, Dec. 6 while he and his family were out for a walk (Barnard / WTTG)

FOX 5's Bob Barnard visited Anderson's Southeast, D.C. home where he found the well constructed, wooden monolith embedded in the ground in his front grass.

Bil says he and his family left the house Sunday morning for a walk and came back around noon to find the structure mounted in his front yard. "The sun was up and it was gleaming off it – we pulled in and it was pretty spectacular!" he said.

Anderson told Barnard that none of the neighbors spotted anything unusual going on while they were gone. He also said that while his home is equipped with security cameras, the batteries had died, and they didn't capture any video of whoever -- or whatever – put the monolith in the ground.

He speculated that since Hillcrest is home to many creative minds it wouldn't surprise him if it was an art installation. Either that or aliens, he joked.

Tons of questions -- no answers -- but plenty of fun in the Hillcrest community since the monolith appeared. Anderson says he's aware of the trend that monoliths tend to disappear soon after they are spotted but says for now, at least, his front yard has now become a popular selfie spot for visitors who want to see the newest monument the District has to offer!