Multiple vehicles involved in crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County

Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County on Wednesday, snarling traffic for drivers during the morning commute.

The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes past MD-197.

All lanes were blocked and traffic was only able to get by using the right shoulder.

Northbound delays of over 50 minutes began before Powder Mill Road. Southbound rubbernecking delays began before MD-198.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the crash was unknown.