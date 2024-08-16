Multiple vape shops in Loudoun County accused of selling to minors

More than a dozen vape shops in Loudoun County are under fire after being accused of selling to minors.

The undercover sting by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office discovered 14 of the vape stores that were visited had clerks selling vape products to customers under the age of 21, which is illegal.

This two-day operation targeted 32 vape shops in Loudoun County and Leesburg, the largest bust of its kind brought on by concerns from local parents and teachers. Officials responded to a suspected student overdose at Broad Run High School back in May that turned out to be a medical emergency related to vaping.

According to the sheriff's office, from 2017 to 2018, the number of high schoolers using e-cigarettes increased 78%. Vapes have also been found on students in both high school and middle schools in Loudoun County.

The presence of vapes in schools has been an issue in virginia and across the nation. A new law that went into effect in April prohibits the sale of tobacco to anyone under the age of 21 years old.

The 14 shops selling to underage customers were spread throughout Loudoun, Sterling, Ashburn, Leesburg, and Broadlands.