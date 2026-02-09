3 juveniles stabbed near Silver Spring Metro station, officials say

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The Brief At least 3 juveniles were stabbed near the Silver Spring Transit Center, officials say. Montgomery County Fire and EMS, Montgomery County Police and Metro Transit Police are all responding. The conditions of the victims are not known at this time, and police have not released any suspect information at this time.



Montgomery County Fire and Rescue teams responded to the Silver Spring Metro station after multiple people were stabbed.

Police now say the stabbing occurred near the station, not inside of it, and the victims were three juveniles.

What we know:

The incident happened near 2nd Avenue in Silver Spring.

According to Montgomery County Fire and EMS, three juveniles are being treated for stab wounds. One additional person was evaluated but was not taken to the hospital.

Metro Transit Police say they are aware of the stabbing at the transit center and they are on scene with Montgomery County Police Department investigators.

MCPD is leading the investigation.

What we don't know:

The conditions of the victims are not known at this time, and police have not released any suspect information at this time.

It's not clear if there was a motive for the stabbings.

WMATA says while there are no impacts to Metro service, riders will see an increased police presence, and are asked to avoid the area if possible during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 DC for updates.