Multiple shootings across DC leave 2 dead, 3 hurt

Police are investigating multiple separate shootings across D.C. that happened Friday afternoon into Saturday morning, leaving two people dead and three others hurt.

Officers responded to the first shooting along the 200 block of Upshur Street, Northwest around 5:26 p.m. Friday. Police said officers at the scene did not find a victim, but moments later that person was reported as a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital. The victim, identified as Renard Thornton, 48, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said several hours later a man was shot in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast after being involved in a fight. Investigators said the suspect shot the victim as the victim was trying to leave the scene in a car. Police said the victim is expected to recover. A surveillance photo of the suspect was released.

Not long after that shooting, police said a woman was shot in the 1200 block of Raum Street Northeast. The woman, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not provided any details about a suspect or what led up to shooting.

Police also responded to shootings in the 2200 Block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast and in the 1400 block of H Street, Northeast. Police said two men were shot in those shooting. They have not provided updates on the conditions of either victim.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Anonymous information can be submitted via text message to 50411.