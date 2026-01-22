At least 4 injured following shooting in Northwest DC, officials say

The Brief Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Northwest D.C. Thursday evening. D.C. Fire and EMS says all the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. D.C. Police have not released any information on a suspect or a motive in the shooting.



At least four people were injured in a shooting Northwest D.C. Thursday evening, according to officials.

D.C. Fire and EMS says all victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, but their conditions are not known at this time.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to Military Road, NW, and 16th Street, NW, at 5:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

The police investigation has shut down the 5900 block of 16th Street, NW, from Missouri Avenue to Oglethorpe Street, NW, in both directions until further notice.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route and follow any directions provided by police.

What we don't know:

At this time, there are conflicting reports on the number of victims.

FOX 5 has reached out to D.C. authorities. As of this writing, D.C. Fire and EMS has indicated that there were five victims. D.C. Police, however, say there are four.

Police have not yet released any information on a suspect or suspects in this shooting.

We do not yet know the conditions of the victims, or a motive in the shooting.

This is a breaking story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.