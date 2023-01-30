Multiple pedestrians, including children, struck by vehicle in Prince George's County: officials

Authorities say multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Prince George's County.

The crash was reported around 7:10 a.m. near Buck Lodge Road and Riggs Road in the Adelphi area. The crash happened near Buck Lodge Middle School.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said two of the victims are children and two are adults. FOX 5's Bob Barnard says it is unclear how many children were hurt.

Barnard said that when he arrived on the scene a vehicle with front-end damage was pulling away from the area – but there was no police activity.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.