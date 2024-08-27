Multiple Montgomery County businesses targeted in overnight burglaries: police

Montgomery County Police are investigating a series of overnight burglaries at multiple businesses in the Glen Echo Shopping Center and surrounding areas.

At approximately 1:20 a.m., officers responded to multiple commercial burglary alarms at the Glen Echo Shopping Center.

Investigators discovered attempted forced entries at three businesses in the 7300 block of MacArthur Boulevard and one business in the 6700 block of Goldsboro Road. Preliminary investigations say unknown suspects forced entry into the businesses, stole property, and fled the scene. One business on MacArthur Boulevard was not breached.

Later, at around 2:24 a.m., police responded to another commercial alarm in the 5500 block of Wisconsin Avenue. Investigations say an unknown suspect forced entry into Brooks Brothers, stole merchandise, and left the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.