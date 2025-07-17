Multiple arrests made after biker gang linked to shooting outside of Virginia hookah lounge

The Brief An East Coast biker gang has been connected to an assault and shooting at a hookah lounge in Prince William County. On Wednesday, authorities arrested over a dozen suspects who they believe are part of a motorcycle gang called Wheels of Soul. 5 of the suspects arrested in Virginia live in Prince William County. The others reside in Stafford, Falls Church and parts of southeastern Virginia.



Police in Virginia have connected members of an East Coast biker gang to an assault and shooting at a hookah lounge in Prince William County.

A number of suspects are in jail after a multi-state raid.

What we know:

On Wednesday morning, Prince William County Police, along with Fairfax County Police, Virginia State Police, the ATF and U.S. Marshals arrested over a dozen suspects who they believe are part of a motorcycle gang called Wheels of Soul.

Investigators say these bikers were involved in a fight and shooting that happened right outside Babylon Café in April.

Around one in the morning on April 13, Prince William County officers were called to this shopping plaza on Golansky Blvd. about a fight that turned into a shootout.

When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been badly assaulted but refused to cooperate.

Dig deeper:

Through further investigation, police learned that the incident started as some kind of altercation inside the bar.

They say members of the biker club dragged the man outside and violently beat him. Then, the victim’s acquaintance came outside to confront the group.

Police say that's when at least 80 rounds were fired and one of the suspects was shot.

Through an extensive investigation with regional partners and the Philadelphia Police Department, officers were able to identify suspects of this gang and make over a dozen arrests today.

Multi-state arrests:

FOX 29 captured video of FBI agents raiding Wheels of Soul's clubhouse in Philadelphia.

READ MORE: FBI raids Philadelphia biker gang's clubhouse in connection to shooting in Virginia

Five of the suspects arrested in Virginia live in Prince William County . The others reside in Stafford, Falls Church and parts of southeastern Virginia.

"There are other people that go to these establishments that could've been involved. The building itself was struck—it's in a shopping center and obviously at that time it's not too many businesses that are open but there are other people likely inside the establishment or people driving by the establishment," said Jonathan Perok with Prince William County Police. "And when you have a melee, essentially a melee of gunfire that is happening, the odds of someone not being involved in this, a bystander being hit is very high."

Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham released a statement, saying, "This should also send a clear message to businesses operating in the County that they must do so safely and within the law, otherwise law enforcement action can be taken."

What's next:

Babylon has been closed since the shooting in April. Police say they revoked their live entertainment permit as well as their alcohol license following the incident.

FOX 5 is told the search is still on for about four more suspects but a total of 15 are in custody.