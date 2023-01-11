Multiple $10K winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Virginia Tuesday. Here’s where they were bought

Check your tickets! Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing yielded no big jackpot winner, but several lucky people in Virginia will be taking home $10,000.

The Virginia Lottery announced on Wednesday that three $10,000 winning tickets were sold throughout the state. That means the tickets matched four of the first five numbers and the Mega Ball.

The tickets were bought at the following stores:

Smithfield BP, 1808 South Church Street in Smithfield

Beulah BP Mart, 4224 Beulah Road in Richmond

7-Eleven, 1907 Emmett Street in Charlottesville

The winning numbers in the January 10 drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18; the Mega Ball was 9 and the Megaplier was x3.

The next chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot come on Friday, January 13. The estimated jackpot for that drawing is expected to hit $1.35 billion.

Tickets for the next drawing can be bought until 10:45 p.m. Friday night.

According to the Virginia Lottery, the odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.