Multi-vehicle crash on 270 in Gaithersburg causes major delays

A multi-vehicle crash along a portion of Interstate 270 has reportedly left several people injured and has created a traffic mess for drivers in Montgomery County.

The crash was reported Monday morning along the northbound lanes of the highway at Shady Grove Road in Gaithersburg.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said as many as 10 vehicles may be involved. At least one person was extracted.

All express lanes were also blocked while fire and rescue crews evaluated and transported drivers, Piringer posted online.

Piringer said crews are still evaluating those hurt, but it appears any injuries were not life-threatening.

Parts of Maryland, including Gaithersburg, saw some of their first snowflakes of the season early Monday morning. According to the National Weather Service, about 1.5 inches of snow was reported in the Gaithersburg area.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.