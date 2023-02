At least four vehicles were involved in a major crash Tuesday morning in northwest D.C.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. in the 3000 block Connecticut Avenue.

FOX 5's Erin Como says at least one of the vehicles overturned. Authorities say seven were hurt, and three of the injured have possible critical injuries.

The northbound and soundbound lanes of Connecticut Avenue are closed between Tilden and Calvert Street.