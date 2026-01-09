Multi-vehicle crash causes major delays on I-270 in Montgomery County
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A multi-vehicle crash has caused major delays along the southbound lanes of Interstate 270 in Montgomery County.
The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. past Montrose Road (Exit 4). All lanes were initially blocked as emergency crews responded.
All lanes have reopened, but significant delays remain beginning near Shady Grove Road.
At least one injury has been reported. The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team.