Multi-vehicle crash causes delays in Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Va. - An early morning crash involving several vehicles is causing delays in the Centreville area.
The crash was reported around 6 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-66 before US-29. As many as seven vehicles may be involved.
The crash was moved to the right shoulder, but residual delays remain from VA-234 in Manassas. Drivers can expect to spend at least an extra 20 minutes in traffic.
No injuries were reported.