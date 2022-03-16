Multi-car crash shuts down outer loop of I-495 in Montgomery County for several hours

Authorities are on the scene of a crash involving several vehicles along the outer loop of the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County.

Fire officials say the crash happened around 12 p.m. Wednesday, under the overpass for Route 355 near the split for I-495 and I-270.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash including several trucks. One of the truck drivers was trapped after the crash, but fire officials were able to safely get them out of the truck.

Officials say several people were evaluated for injuries at the scene.

The crash shut down all outer loop lanes of the Beltway past Connecticut Avenue, but they later reopened around 3 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with Fox 5 for updates.