Mubadala Citi DC Open and more fun activities to do in the DMV

From smiling with glee to saying "Oui oui," there is no shortage of enjoyable things to do whether you’re in D.C., Maryland or Virginia.

Here’s a guide to some of these engaging events.

Mubadala Citi DC Open

Before it ends, don’t miss the conclusion of the Mubadala Citi DC Open Tennis Tournament. Skilled players from all over the world convene at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center to fight for a Single’s and Double championship. Tickets are available to purchase online.

Emily in Paris Pop Up Bar

To promote the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix series, Morris American Bar in D.C. will transform into a Parisian-themed experience on Friday, August 2. Sip on uniquely crafted cocktails, small plates and admire the breathtaking designs, including a 12-foot Eiffel Tower and inspired artwork.

Related article

SPIN Bar’s new tiki-themed experience

If you need an escape from the blistering heat and the grind of work, the famous SPIN ping pong bar offers two ‘tiki’ packages. The "Spritz Oasis" package is available from August 1-31 and involves renting a private room for National Spritz day and the "SPINtiki Party Package" runs from July 5 to August 31 and offers access to a premium bar and two hours of unlimited ping pong.

Pixar Putt on The Wharf

For a game meant for all ages, bring the whole family to The Wharf for a mini-golf match with a Pixar twist! Play on interactive holes inspired by the iconic characters and stories from Pixar classics like Toy Story, Monsters Inc and Finding Nemo, along with newer films such as Turning Red, Soul and Luca. Tickets must be purchased in order to participate in the event here from August 1–September 2.

Related article

Back to the Future: The Musical

The smash-hit musical moved from Broadway to a nationwide tour, with a spot at the Kennedy Center until August 11. Get tickets online to see Marty McFly and Doc battle time travel and their enemies, while singing some catchy show tunes along the way!