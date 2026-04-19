MPD officer accused of dragging cyclists in Navy Yard

The Brief A video recorded by a local resident is raising concerns about how police are enforcing juvenile curfew rules in parts of the District. The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, as curfew hours were beginning. In the video, an officer observing the area suddenly approaches two girls riding a bike and forcefully pulls them off, prompting visible distress as one asks why she is being grabbed.



A video recorded by a local resident is raising concerns about how police are enforcing juvenile curfew rules in parts of the District.

What we know:

The incident occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, as curfew hours were beginning. Under current D.C. police policy, juvenile curfew laws apply to anyone under the age of 18. Additional enforcement measures can apply when groups of nine or more minors gather in public during designated curfew hours.

According to the witness who captured the footage, there was already a significant police presence near a Metro station, where officers appeared to be monitoring for potential curfew violations.

In the video, an officer is seen observing the area before suddenly approaching two girls riding a bike. Moments later, he forcefully pulls them off, prompting visible distress. One of the girls can be heard questioning the officer’s actions, asking why she is being grabbed.

In a separate moment captured on the same recording, the officer is heard telling a group of teens, "We’re going to get you," as they attempt to come up an escalator during curfew hours.

What they're saying:

Local authorities have been contacted for comment, but as of now, no official response has been released.