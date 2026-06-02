An anonymous woman is $1 million richer after picking up a winning scratch‑off ticket in Virginia.

The winning Winners Club ticket was purchased at a Wawa on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton. "As soon as I saw it, I just freaked out!" she told Virginia Lottery officials. "I always thought I was going to hit the Lottery."

'I just freaked out!' Woman wins $1 million Virginia scratch off prize (Virginia Lottery)

She had the choice of receiving the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one‑time cash option of $476,000 before taxes. She chose the cash option.

The winner said she plans to use her winnings to take care of her family.