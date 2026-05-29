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Man in critical condition after water rescue in Southwest DC

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Published  May 29, 2026 10:59 PM EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
article

The Brief

    • A man fell into the Anacostia River in Buzzard Point Friday.
    • Rescue crews believe he fell off the dock at James Creek Marina.
    • Paramedics took him to the hospital in critical condition.

WASHINGTON - A man is in critical condition after falling into the Anacostia River in Southwestern Washington, D.C., Friday night.

What we know:

D.C. Fire and EMS reported the rescue effort shortly after 10 p.m. at James Creek Marina in Buzzard Point.

Crews believe a man fell from the dock into the water. 

By 10:30 p.m., crews were able to pull the man out of the water. 

Paramedics took him to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the man who was rescued. No other information was immediately available.

The Source: Information in this story is from the D.C. Fire and EMS Department.

Crime and Public Safety