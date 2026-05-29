Man in critical condition after water rescue in Southwest DC

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The Brief A man fell into the Anacostia River in Buzzard Point Friday. Rescue crews believe he fell off the dock at James Creek Marina. Paramedics took him to the hospital in critical condition.



A man is in critical condition after falling into the Anacostia River in Southwestern Washington, D.C., Friday night.

What we know:

D.C. Fire and EMS reported the rescue effort shortly after 10 p.m. at James Creek Marina in Buzzard Point.

Crews believe a man fell from the dock into the water.

By 10:30 p.m., crews were able to pull the man out of the water.

Paramedics took him to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the man who was rescued. No other information was immediately available.