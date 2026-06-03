Explosion injures man reportedly mixing chemicals inside shed in Annapolis, officials say

The Brief A 77‑year‑old man is in critical condition after an explosion in a shed in Annapolis. Neighbors heard the blast, saw smoke and helped before first responders arrived. The explosion caused structural damage to the shed and remains under investigation.



A 77‑year‑old man is in critical condition after an explosion occurred while he was reportedly mixing chemicals inside a shed in a residential neighborhood in Annapolis.

What we know:

The incident happened Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Friends Road. Officials say the man was working with chemicals inside a detached shed on the property when the explosion occurred.

Neighbors heard the blast, saw smoke and provided basic medical care until first responders arrived. The man suffered severe injuries and was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation to Shock Trauma in Baltimore.

The explosion caused significant structural damage to the shed.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the cause and circumstances surrounding the explosion.