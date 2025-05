D.C. Police are investigating a fatal shooting on the 2500 block of Elvans Road Thursday evening.

Few details are available, but police say they responded to a shooting Elvans Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene, officers located a man behind a building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects are in custody.