Expand / Collapse search

MPD continue to search for an adult woman and her 1-year old son

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The search continues for 23-year-old Aytel Coleman and her 1-year-old son Josiah Boykins, who were last seen in the 4900 block of G Street, Southeast on Thursday, July 6.

Coleman is described as a Black woman, 5’8" tall, 140–150 pounds, with blonde dreads with red tips, and brown eyes. Officers say she was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts, gray hoodie, and blue puma slides. 

Boykins is described as a black male, 29" tall, and 24lbs. His clothing description is unknown.

This remains an active investigation.

Featured

Wife of Lyft driver killed in DC thought family would be safer in America
article

Wife of Lyft driver killed in DC thought family would be safer in America

The wife of the Lyft driver killed in D.C. opens up with a family member translating. The grieving widow says she thought her family would be safer in America.