MPD continue to search for an adult woman and her 1-year old son

The search continues for 23-year-old Aytel Coleman and her 1-year-old son Josiah Boykins, who were last seen in the 4900 block of G Street, Southeast on Thursday, July 6.

Coleman is described as a Black woman, 5’8" tall, 140–150 pounds, with blonde dreads with red tips, and brown eyes. Officers say she was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts, gray hoodie, and blue puma slides.

Boykins is described as a black male, 29" tall, and 24lbs. His clothing description is unknown.

This remains an active investigation.