MPD arrests 8 juveniles after multiple fights break out in Southwest

The Brief Eight juveniles were arrested in Southwest D.C. on Saturday night. The individuals arrested range in age from 12 to 16. Five juvenile curfew zones are in effect throughout the District this Easter weekend.



The Metropolitan Police Department arrested eight juveniles Saturday night as multiple fights broke out in Southwest D.C.

The arrests come as the District had multiple juvenile curfew zones in effect throughout the city.

RELATED: DC police announce 5 juvenile curfew zones for Easter weekend

Teens arrested in DC

What we know:

Three fights broke out between 8:30 and 10 p.m., according to MPD.

The first was in the 1300 block of Canal Street SW. Officers arrested three juveniles, a 17-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl.

The second happened just minutes later near First Street and N Street SW. There, officers arrested one 15-year-old boy for allegedly assaulting an officer.

Around 9 p.m., another large fight broke out in the same area, with multiple juveniles attacking officers, according to MPD. Two girls, aged 16 and 15, were arrested for fighting in public. Two other 14-year-olds, one boy and one girl, were arrested on suspicion of fighting, assaulting officers and resisting arrest.

Dig deeper:

Videos posted to social media on Sunday appeared to show some of the chaos in Southwest. One video shared by Doug Hochberg shows a massive crowd, with punches being thrown. At one point in the video, one officer appears to be surrounded, before the group scatters.

It's not clear if the fights in the video were any of the fights where officers made arrests.

Juvenile curfew zones

The backstory:

The District has enacted five juvenile curfew zones throughout the District this weekend, in Navy Yard, Chinatown, the Waterfront, the U Street Corridor and the Banneker neighborhood. Under the order, anyone under 18 is prohibited from gathering in groups of nine or more in public spaces or on the premises of any establishment unless participating in exempted activities. A separate citywide curfew for juveniles begins nightly at 11 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m.

The Juvenile Curfew Second Temporary Amendment Act of 2025 authorizes the police chief to establish curfew zones in areas where large groups of youths are gathering or expected to gather in a way that poses a risk to public safety.

Earlier this week, the D.C. Council tabled emergency legislation that would have extended the city’s authority to impose teen curfews. Council members said they plan to revisit the issue after the current law expires next month.