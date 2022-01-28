Mount Rainier police searching for suspects who robbed a Dollar General

Mount Rainier Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Dollar General on Varnum Street.

Officials say the robbery occurred at 10:46 pm on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Both suspects entered the store with handguns and announced the robbery.

The suspects pointed their handguns at the victim and stole approximately $400 from the cash register before exiting the store, according to police.

The two Black men, who police believe are in their mid-20s, were last seen running on foot towards Eastern Avenue, NE Washington, D.C.

