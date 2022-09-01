Motorcyclist killed in crash along I-495 near Largo

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday night along Interstate 495 near Largo.

The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. along the outer loop of the Beltway and Central Avenue in Prince George's County.

Officers say 43-year-old Charles Noble Jr. of Washington, D.C. lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. He was struck by at least one passing vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed until just before 4 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.