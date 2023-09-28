Motorcyclist killed in crash after losing control on I-95 in Prince William County

A motorcyclist is dead after losing control and crashing Thursday afternoon in Prince William County.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Dale Boulevard in Dale City.

Virginia State Police say they were investigating a two-vehicle crash in the area when a truck struck the rear of a VDOT Safety Services Patrol vehicle that was stopped on the right shoulder.

While crews were investigating both crashes, a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle lost control, ran off the right side of the highway and struck the rear of the VDOT vehicle.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. Virginia State Police are still in the process of notifying next of kin.

The fatal crash remains under investigation.