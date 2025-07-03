The Brief A motorcyclist died after struck in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday night on Greenbelt Road. Police say the vehicle involved is a silver or white older-model Lexus SUV with front passenger-side damage. Anyone with information is urged to call Greenbelt police at 301-474-7200.



A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Greenbelt, police said.

Crash details

What we know:

The collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of Greenbelt Road near the entrance to the Greenway Shopping Center. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

Suspect vehicle info

Investigators said the vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene. Authorities believe it was a silver or white older-model Lexus SUV with damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenbelt police at 301-474-7200.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Motorcyclist killed in Greenbelt hit-and-run