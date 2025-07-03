Motorcyclist killed in Greenbelt hit-and-run
GREENBELT, Md. - A motorcyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash in Greenbelt, police said.
Crash details
What we know:
The collision occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of Greenbelt Road near the entrance to the Greenway Shopping Center. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died.
Suspect vehicle info
Investigators said the vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene. Authorities believe it was a silver or white older-model Lexus SUV with damage to the front passenger side.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenbelt police at 301-474-7200.
Image 1 of 6
▼
Motorcyclist killed in Greenbelt hit-and-run
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Greenbelt Police Department.