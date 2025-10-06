Motorcyclist killed in crash in Montgomery County identified

article

The Brief A Rockville man died in a crash on Montrose Road. The collision involved a Toyota Camry and a Kawasaki motorcycle. Police are seeking witnesses to assist in the investigation.



A deadly two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Montrose Road claimed the life of a Rockville man over the weekend. The motorcyclist has since been identified.

What we know:

Officers and fire rescue responded to the scene around 8:31 a.m. A red 2014 Toyota Camry and a gray 1977 Kawasaki motorcycle were involved in the collision.

63-year-old Charles Anthony Hawkins, of Rockville, lost his life in the collision. He was riding his motorcycle westbound when the crash occurred.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene after the collision. Montgomery County Department of Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact CRU detectives at (240) 773-6620 to aid in the investigation.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the crash is still being investigated, and authorities are seeking more information from potential witnesses.