Motorcyclist killed in crash, after striking DC police cruiser

A motorcyclist was left dead in a fatal collision involving a D.C. police cruiser on Saturday morning.

According to police, around 4:19 a.m., an unmarked Metropolitan Police Department cruiser was traveling westbound on Columbia Road, Northwest with a green light at the intersection of 13th Street, Northwest. As the cruiser drove through the intersection, the driver of a motorcycle was driving at a high rate of speed and struck the side of the cruiser.

Police say the MPD member immediately called for DC Fire and EMS and performed first aid on the motorized cycle operator. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after all lifesaving measures failed, the operator was pronounced dead.

No word on the identity of the driver.