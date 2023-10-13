Motorcyclist dead after thrown from vehicle on I-295 ramp in DC

A motorcyclist is dead after he was thrown from his vehicle while riding on a highway ramp early Thursday morning in southeast D.C.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 at the Martin Luther King Junior Avenue / 11th Street exit.

Authorities say that while on the ramp, the motorcyclist struck the guardrail and was ejected over the barrier.

The driver was identified as 59-year-old Don Antonio Coleman of the District. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.