Motorcyclist killed in crash in Montgomery County

A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning crash along Columbia Pike in Montgomery County.

The crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. along southbound Columbia Pike near Fairfield Road. Investigators believe the driver lost control and ejected from the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A portion of US-29 was closed from Musgrove Road to Briggs Chaney for several hours before the lanes reopened to traffic around 6:30 a.m. All lanes from the Intercounty Connector to Columbia Pike have also been reopened.