Motorcade snarls traffic along parts of I-495 as President Biden travels to fundraisers

A presidential motorcade snarled traffic and frustrated drivers Tuesday along parts of the Capital Beltway.

The motorcade completely blocked off some lanes of Interstate 495 during the evening rush hour as President Biden made his way from the White House to a fundraiser in Chevy Chase.

There were more delays following the fundraiser when he returned to the White House.

According to Factba.se, an online data tracker website, the president departed the White House at 4:10 p.m. and headed to a private residence in Chevy Chase for a campaign reception that began at 5:15 p.m.

He then headed to a second campaign reception at a private residence in Chevy Chase that began around 6:45 p.m.

Some online complained about the amount of time struck in traffic. Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass tweeted from 495 near Bethesda while he was stuck in the backup.

The president departed Chevy Chase at 7:30 p.m. and arrived back at the White House around 8 p.m.