After a Prince George’s County man was gunned down in a residential neighborhood Wednesday night, his mother is speaking to FOX 5 exclusively.

The heartbroken mother said her 24-year-old son, Anthony Day Roberts, and his best friend, had just bought some snacks from a nearby 7-Eleven.

It was around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Mother mourns son killed in Camp Springs after 7-Eleven snack run

They started walking home to the 6300 block of Auth Road.

That’s when she says two men wearing masks, walked up, and tried to rob them with guns.

Robert's mother said he and his friend, who we won’t identify, told the masked men they didn’t have anything.

They took off running, and that’s when she says the suspects opened fire, killing Anthony in the street, and wounding his friend – who is still in a hospital recovering.

While Prince George’s County police investigate a motive, and try to identify the shooters, Anthony Roberts’ mother said he was a good young man, a security guard who worked hard to support his 1-year-old daughter.

She's still grieving, and cried while FOX 5 got her account of what happened.

"My baby is never coming back. I’m going to miss his kisses," Lakeshia Dday-Hall said, holding back tears. "He has always been dedicated to his daughter, always being attentive to me, making sure I'm not wanting for nothing."

The Camp Springs 7-Eleven posted the Prince George’s County police flier informing the community what happened, and letting people know there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.