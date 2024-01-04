Mother, infant daughter missing since Dec. 29 from southeast DC

D.C. police are searching for a missing mother and her infant daughter they say vanished just before New Year’s Eve 2023 from a southeast Washington neighborhood.

Officers say 36-year-old Kristin Sherman was last seen pushing her 3-month-old daughter, Freedom Kayla-Rose Sherman, in a black Greico brand stroller along the 5000 block of D Street.

Kristin is described as a Caucasian woman, 5’4" tall, 140 to 150 pounds, with long red hair, brown eyes, and a scar on her upper lip. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and brown boots.

Freedom is described as a Caucasian infant with a small amount of brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-576-6768.