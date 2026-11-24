Image 1 of 3 ▼ 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue Deadly Shooting

The Brief A man died from a shooting after an altercation in a Takoma Park alleyway. The altercation was reported in the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue. Police said the suspects fled the scene.



A man died from a shooting after an altercation in an alleyway in Takoma Park Tuesday night, police said.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 7600 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for a reported altercation.

They arrived to find a man with a possible gunshot wound to his chest. Officers provided medical care until EMS personnel arrived and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspects fled the scene. Officials have not shared descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call Takoma Park Police at 301-270-1100.