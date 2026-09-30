Man killed in Prince George’s County shooting near trail

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The Brief A man died after a shooting in Mt. Rainier Wednesday night. The man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene. Police data shows there have been 33 homicides recorded in Prince George's County so far in 2026.



A man was killed in a shooting in Mt. Rainier Wednesday night, according to Prince George's County police.

What we know:

Officers responded to the reported shooting in the 3300 block of Chillum Road around 5:50 p.m.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Witnesses said they heard five or six shots fired on the trail located at the side of an apartment building.

"This is an unfortunate event," said Prince George's County Police Corporal Monique Jones. "You know, no one wants to see anyone's loved one, whether it's your own or someone else's, be deceased. So it's very sad."

Detectives are interviewing witnesses, searching for surveillance video and working to determine if this was a random or targeted shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Prince George's County detectives at 301-516-2512.

There have been 33 homicides recorded in Prince George's County so far this year, a 37% drop compared to the 53 homicide cases recorded during the same time period in 2025, according to police data.

So far in 2026, the department has reported 100 non-fatal shootings, a 23% decrease from 130 non-fatal shootings recorded during the same timeframe in 2025.