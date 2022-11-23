Mother charged with manslaughter after crash that killed 3-year-old daughter in Montgomery County
WHEATON, Md. - A Montgomery County grand jury has indicted 36-year-old Danshell Sade Jamillah Evon on multiple charges including manslaughter after a vehicle crash that killed her three-year-old daughter earlier this year.
The crash happened on Connecticut Avenue and Atherton Drive in the Wheaton area.
Police say Evon was behind the wheel and was speeding down southbound Connecticut Avenue when she struck a pickup truck towing a utility trailer.
The two occupants of the truck and two 13-year-olds who were passengers in Evon’s vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Evon's three-year-old daughter, Dreamie Dior Jackson, died from injuries sustained in the collision.
She was indicted on several charges, including manslaughter by vehicle, child abuse, child neglect, and second-degree assault. Evon's was arrested on Friday, November 18, and was released on bond pending trial.