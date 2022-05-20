3-year-old girl killed in Montgomery County crash identified; collision under investigation: police

Authorities have identified a 3-year-old girl who died nearly a week after a vehicle collision in Montgomery County.

Police say Dreamie Dior Jackson of Silver Spring died Wednesday at the hospital.

Jackson was one of the six people involved in the collision that happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, May 12 along Connecticut Avenue and Atherton Drive in Wheaton.

According to police, a truck pulling a trailer attempted to turn onto Connecticut Avenue from Atherton Drive when the collision with a passenger vehicle occurred.

Two people in the truck and four people in the passenger car, including Jackson, were hospitalized.

The investigation is still continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-6620.