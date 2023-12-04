Mother charged in toddler son’s murder after cops say she was found holding body in Bel Air street

Authorities say a woman has been charged in the death of her 3-year-old son after police found her holding the toddler's body in the middle of a street in Harford County.

The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. Sunday when an off-duty Harford County Sheriff's Deputy spotted a woman standing in the roadway in the 400 block of N. Main Street in Bel Air holding a lifeless child in her arms.

Police responded and began life-saving measures on the boy who was identified as 3-year-old Jason Garcia from Morganton, North Carolina. The boy was transported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center by EMS crews where he was pronounced dead around 6 a.m.

Gloria Elena Hughes (Bel Air Police Department)

The mother, 37-year-old Gloria Elena Hughes from the 300 block of Golf Course Road in Morganton, has been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death in connection with the incident. She is being held at the Harford County Detention Center.

Officials say video evidence was used in the investigation.

No additional suspects are being sought and there is no threat to the community, police say. The motive for the killing has not yet been determined.