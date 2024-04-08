Mother, 2 children injured in overnight house fire in Bowie

A mother and her two children – including a 10-year-old boy who is in critical condition – were hurt in an overnight house fire in Prince George’s County.

The fire was reported just after 1 a.m. at a home in the 16200 block of Penn Manor Lane in Bowie.

Officials say the fire was found in an unoccupied second floor of the home.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick say the mother and two children were alerted to the fire by their alarm company. The three had to quickly run past the flames in order to get to safety.

The 10-year-old boy was badly burned to his arms, legs, and head, Alnwick says. The mother suffered burns to her arms. All three were transported. The 10-year-old suffered critical injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.