The Brief The Labrador retriever is America’s top dog in 2025, followed by the Chihuahua and Golden retriever. Rankings shifted as French bulldogs dropped to No. 6, pit bulls fell out of the top 10, and dachshunds entered at No. 10. Labradors led in 17 states, while mixes and the Alaskan husky topped a few states outside the national top 10.



U.S. News & World Report is out with its list of the most popular dog breeds in each state this year. But what are the most popular dog breeds in the DMV?

Dig deeper:

The Labrador retriever is now the most popular dog breed in the U.S.

While black Labs once ranked at No. 10, all varieties of Labs have collectively claimed the top spot this year.

RELATED: Watch: Abandoned dog with head stuck in snack jar rescued in Pennsylvania

Chihuahuas, previously in first place, have slipped to No. 2, and Golden retrievers continue to hold steady at No. 3. German shepherds remain in the top five but shift from fourth to fifth, as American pit bull terriers climb from eighth to fourth place.

The report also showed:

French bulldogs slipped from No. 2 to No. 6, while the goldendoodle, last year’s No. 6, moved down to No. 7.

Shih tzus, once ranked No. 5 in the top five, now hold the No. 8 spot.

The Yorkshire terrier also dropped two places, falling from No. 7 to No. 9.

Pit bulls, previously at No. 9, have fallen out of the top 10 altogether.

Making its debut in the top 10 this year is the dachshund, coming in at No. 10.

On a state level

The Labrador retriever also dominates at the state level, ranking No. 1 in 17 states and tying for first in another.

Washington mirrors the nation’s top three breeds—Labrador retriever, Chihuahua, and Golden retriever—while Connecticut features the same trio with the Chihuahua and Golden retriever switching places.

Only six states have a favorite breed that doesn’t appear in the national top 10: Alaska, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, and Vermont.

RELATED: Bam Bam the support dog reunited with owner 2+ months after being stolen from Chicago backyard

In five of these states, the Chihuahua mix holds a strong presence, while Labrador mixes stand out in both Alaska and Vermont. Alaska also highlights a fitting favorite—the Alaskan husky—which ties with the Labrador mix for the No. 3 spot.

The study also highlighted:

Delaware and Virginia share the same top three breeds: Labrador retriever, German shepherd, and Golden retriever.

Idaho and Massachusetts also align, with the Labrador retriever, Golden retriever, and Goldendoodle leading the pack.

In Iowa, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin, the top three are Labrador retriever, Golden retriever, and German shepherd.

Despite ranking No. 10 nationally, the dachshund doesn’t appear in the top three of any state.

Only 11 states lack either a Labrador retriever or a Golden retriever in their top three.

California and Nevada stand out as the only states whose top three consist solely of small breeds—Chihuahua, Chihuahua mix, and French bulldog, though in different orders.

Large breeds dominate the top three in 19 states plus Washington, D.C.

The Golden retriever ties for first place in two states: with the Goldendoodle in North Dakota and with the Labrador retriever in Vermont.

Top dog breeds in Washington D.C.

Labrador retriever Goldendoodle American pit bull terrier

Top dog breeds in Maryland

Labrador retriever Shih tzu American pit bull terrier

Top dog breeds in Virginia

Labrador retriever German shepherd Golden retriever

Methodology:

For the 2025 popular dog breed report, researchers examined 1,261,285 data points provided by Fletch, a third-party partner in the pet insurance industry, covering the period from January 2022 through July 2025.

The analysis included dog breeds along with owners’ ZIP codes and state of residence, allowing for a detailed look at the most popular breeds across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.