Most and least weather-delayed airports during the holidays

Millions of people are ready to board their flights to destinations all over the world to celebrate the 2024 holiday season. But the holiday season also brings large crowds, inclement weather, and a high potential for travel disruptions, especially at certain airports.

According to a recent analysis by UpgradedPoints.com, the most and least weather-delayed airports in the United States have been identified.

The travel reward site used information from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), covering the years 2019 to 2024, to determine the most and least weather-delayed airports in the United States during the holiday months of November through January. This ranking is based on the average share of weather-related flight delays.

San Francisco (SFO) claimed the top spot for holiday weather delays, with a whopping 42.3% of its delays caused by weather during the holiday months over the past 5 years.

At the opposite end of the list, Honolulu (HNL) led the way with only 11% of weather-related delays ​​during the holiday months over the past 5 years, making it a prime choice for stress-free holiday travel.

In the Washington, D.C. region, Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) ranked 15th for holiday weather delays, with 23.61% of its delays caused by weather during the holiday months over the past 5 years. Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) ranked 28th at 19.18% and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) ranked 39th at 16.77%.

Full list of most weather-delayed airports during the holidays

1 San Francisco International Airport (SFO) - San Francisco, CA - 42.31%

2 Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) - Newark, NJ - 42.09%

3 LaGuardia Airport (LGA) - New York, NY - 38.35%

4 Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA) - Seattle, WA - 38.07%

5 Logan International Airport (BOS) - Boston, MA - 31.30%

6 Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD) - Chicago, IL - 30.80%

7 Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) - Saint Paul, MN - 29.90%

8 George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) - Houston, TX - 29.57%

9 Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) - Anchorage, AK - 28.34%

10 Boise Airport (BOI) - Boise, ID - 26.55%

11 Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) - Philadelphia, PA - 26.55%

12 Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) - Detroit, MI - 25.43%

13 Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) - Las Vegas, NV - 24.38%

14 Midway International Airport (MDW) - Chicago, IL - 23.66%

15 Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) - Washington, D.C. - 23.61%

16 Denver International Airport (DEN) - Denver, CO - 22.50%

17 John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) - New York City, NY - 22.40%

18 Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) - Dallas & Ft. Worth, TX - 22.13%

19 Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) - Fort Myers, FL - 21.46%

20 Portland International Airport (PDX) - Portland, OR - 21.30%

21 Orlando International Airport (MCO) - Orlando, FL - 21.29%

22 Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) - Salt Lake City, UT - 20.83%

23 John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH) - Columbus, OH - 20.48%

24 Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) - Cincinnati, OH - 20.10%

25 Austin–Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) - Austin, TX - 19.94%

26 Indianapolis International Airport (IND) - Indianapolis, IN - 19.67%

27 Nashville International Airport (BNA) - Nashville, TN - 19.20%

28 Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) - Washington, D.C. - 19.18%

29 Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) - New Orleans, LA - 19.14%

30 Tampa International Airport (TPA) - Tampa, FL - 19.09%

31 John Wayne Airport (SNA) - Santa Ana, CA - 18.54%

32 Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) - Raleigh, NC - 18.36%

33 Eppley Airfield (OMA) - Omaha, NE - 18.32%

34 Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL) - Atlanta, GA - 18.08%

35 Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) - Pittsburgh, PA - 18.04%

36 General Mitchell International Airport (MKE) - Milwaukee, WI - 17.46%

37 Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ) - Albuquerque, NM - 17.07%

38 Kansas City International Airport (MCI) - Kansas City, MO - 17.01%

39 Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) - Baltimore, MD - 16.77%

40 Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) - West Palm Beach, FL - 16.66%

41 Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) - Jacksonville, FL - 16.62%

42 St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) - St. Louis, MO - 16.32%

43 Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) - Charlotte, NC - 15.74%

44 Bradley International Airport (BDL) - Hartford, CT - 15.47%

45 Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) - Cleveland, OH - 15.23%

46 Ontario International Airport (ONT) - Ontario, CA - 15.12%

47 Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) - San Jose, CA - 15.04%

48 Sacramento International Airport (SMF) - Sacramento, CA - 15.02%

49 Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL) - Fort Lauderdale, FL - 14.98%

50 Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) - Phoenix, AZ - 14.80%

51 San Antonio International Airport (SAT) - San Antonio, TX - 14.67%

52 Bob Hope Airport (Hollywood Burbank Airport) (BUR) - Los Angeles, CA - 14.64%

53 Kahului Airport (OGG) - Maui, HI - 13.48%

54 Oakland International Airport (OAK) - Oakland, CA - 13.23%

55 San Diego International Airport (SAN) - San Diego, CA - 13.13%

56 Miami International Airport (MIA) - Miami, FL - 13.13%

57 Dallas Love Field (DAL) - Dallas, TX - 12.66%

58 Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) - Los Angeles, CA - 12.41%

59 William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) - Houston, TX - 12.31%

60 Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) - Honolulu, HI - 10.97%