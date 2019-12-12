More than a dozen displaced by White Oak town-house fire

article

At least 10 adults and five children were displaced by a fire that ripped through two town-house units in White Oak early Thursday morning.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Investigators are still trying to pinpoint what ignited the blaze on Columbia Pike, but they say it was likely an electrical fire in the ceiling above the second-floor bathroom.

Along with the people who were left without homes, three dogs and one cat escaped the flames.

