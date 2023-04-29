More than 20 cars broken into at Rockville apartment complex in one night
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - More than 20 cars were broken into at a Rockville apartment complex early Saturday morning.
Montgomery County Police say they are investigating the vandalism at the Halpine View Apartments. FOX 5 received a tip that more than 20 cars were broken into between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Saturday.
The tipster also said airbags were stolen and Hondas were targeted.
Police say a similar incident happened in their jurisdiction Friday night on College Parkway in the College Gardens community where an airbag was stolen out of a Honda.
Police believe the two incidents are connected.