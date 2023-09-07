More rail service coming to Metro lines Monday

More service is coming to several Metro lines starting Monday, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority says.

Officials say on Monday, Sept.11, the agency will roll out its 11th service increase since last summer giving morning and evening commuters more ride times.



While ridership continues to grow, it remains below pre-pandemic levels but with more riders heading back to work, Metro says it's adjusting its schedules to help commuters.



They will boost peak service on the Red, Blue, Silver, Green, and Yellow lines. Trains on those lines will run more frequently from approximately 7 a.m. – 9 a.m., and from approximately 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. The exact times of peak service will vary by station.



Orange Line trains will continue operating every 10 minutes all day, seven days a week and every 15 minutes after 9:30 p.m.



Metro is now running more trains than at any time in its 47-year history.



"Metro is working hard to provide frequent, reliable service to help move our region and grow our economy." said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke. "This service increase is another win for our customers and a testament to Metro staff who have worked hard to restore safe, frequent service. We have great service levels available, and we hope that our region and customers use the system, and we see ridership continue to grow."

Click here to see updated schedules and maps.

